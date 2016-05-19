LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that some vested interests were creating hurdles in execution of projects of public interest.

Speaking at the Punjab Assembly yesterday, he said that blocking the way of development would bring a revolution that would not see that whether the house was that of the CM or somebody else.

Visit of leader of the House caused unprecedented attendance of ministers, parliamentary secretaries and legislators from the ruling party. Treasury legislators gave a rousing welcome to the CM on his arrival. Most of the treasury legislators left the House soon after the departure of the CM.

Defending Orange Line Metro Train, Shehbaz Sharif said that it was a unique project with regard to transparency and standard. He said that for the first time in 69 years’ history of the country, tendering was made for government to government agreement.

He said that the opponents should at least refrain from misleading the nation. He said that allegation of damage to Shalimar Gardens, Chauburgi and other historical sites were baseless. In India, he said, temples were demolished for metro train. In Malaysia, places of ablution of a mosque were demolished for this purpose. He said that no mosque or church would be damaged for metro train in Lahore. He said that no historical site would be demolished or damaged.

Shehbaz Sharif said the elements involved in loot, corruption and waiving of loans on political basis have destroyed the country and time has come for their accountability. He said the nation was united evolving system of accountability that no one could dare to misappropriate the hard-earned money of the poor or grab lands. He said that Prime Minister had made it clear that there was no reference to him in Panama Leaks. He said that Prime Minister has agreed to consult opposition leaders on this issue. He said that unfortunately there was no reference to the waiving of loans, commission, kickbacks and corruption in the TORs of opposition. It looked as if the TORs were not against corruption but an individual.

He said that there was need to move ahead without wasting any time. He said that Pakistani people know who is serving them honestly and dedicatedly and who has been involved in loot and corruption in the past. He said that the facts about Swiss bank accounts, NICL scandal and the ruthless loot and plunder of the country’s wealth were known to the people and they want accountability of such elements. He said that all out efforts were being made for overcoming energy crisis as it has badly affected all sectors including agriculture, education and health. He said that despite 45 degree Celsius severe heat, people were not on streets due to confidence on government’s efforts for resolving energy problem. He said that energy crises would be overcome within next two years. He said that work was underway on energy projects across the country under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that out of the investment package of 46 billion dollars, 34 billion would be spent on power projects. He said that work was being carried out on 1320 megawatt energy project costing 1.8 billion dollars in Sahiwal.

He said that Ittefaq Foundry was nationalized and no compensation was paid. He said that his family was not among 22 families in 1972. He said the mill was providing jobs to thousands of people. He said that not only agri machinery but military equipment was manufactured.