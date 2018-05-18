Share:

OKARA-As many as 10 people were booked for allegedly stealing sand from a land leased out by the government near River Ravi here the other day.

According to police, a Survey and Drawing officer of Mines and Minerals Department, Mumtaz Khan, rushed to Tahliwala Pattan at River Ravi in the remit of Gogera police and found 10 tractor-trolleys being loaded with sand at the land the government had leased out to a contractor namely Mazhar Hussain Wattoo for two years against Rs2.05 million.

Three of the suspects including Adeel Ahmad, Nazir Hussain, and Abdul Majeed were nabbed with their trolleys while seven others - Nazir, Pappu, Munir Ahmad, Majeed Gujjar, Baba Nazir, Kalimulllah and Ali managed to escape from the scene.

Gogera police registered a case under sections 420, 411 and 379 of PPC against the accused on the complaint of Mumtaz Khan.