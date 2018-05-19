Share:

LAHORE - The first Friday of Holy month of Ramazan was observed in Punjab capital with religious reverence and respect amidst tight security.

Thousands of people thronged city mosques, offered Juma prayer and prayed for themselves and the country.

Big congregations were held in major mosques, including historic Badshahi Mosque, Jamia Masjid Data Darbar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Naeemia, Karbala Gamey Shah.

Worshippers offered special prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity and liberation of occupied territories of Muslims.

The police made elaborate security arrangements around mosques to prevent any untoward incident.

Snipers performed duties on rooftops of mosques and about 6,000 police officials provided security to mosques and Imambarghas. Barbed wires were erected in and around mosques and Imambarghas.

Vehicles of Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit and mobile squad remained on high alert during the Juma prayers. All SPs monitored the security arrangements in their respective areas.

Revised water supply schedule

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore has introduced a revised plan of water supply to the citizens during Holy month of Ramazan.According to the official sources here on Friday, water will be supplied without interval at the times of Sehar and Iftar to facilitate the citizens and water tubewells will be operated under the new schedule during Ramazan.

Water supply will be continue after Iftar till Namaz-e-Traweeh and tubewells will be shut down after Taraweeh to 2:00 am whereas tubewells will be closed during day times.

Acting MD WASA Aslam Khan Niazi said that water supply to the citizens was the top priority and the new schedule had been introduced to facilitate the muslim faithful.