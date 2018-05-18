Share:

SIALKOT-The six people were martyred in Indian shelling while four of them were laid to rest in their native graveyard at village Khanoor-Meerajkey here on Friday.

Earlier, the villagers staged a demonstration against India by placing the dead bodies in village's chowk. They chanted anti-India slogans asking the world to take serious notice of the brutal killing of the people including four of a family in Indian BSF shelling on Sialkot border villages.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has lodged a very strong protest against the brutal killing of the Pakistani civilians by Indian BSF in the border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested eight beggars from Sialkot international airport as they were trying to leave for Saudi Arabia in the name of performing Umrah.

FIA officials said that the accused were the professional beggars and trying to leave for Saudi Arabia in the name of going there to perform Umrah. The FIA sent Gulgam, Wariyam, Rafi, Fakhar Ali, Bilal, Sharifaan Bibi, Mussarat Bibi and Mujahida Bibi behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has remanded the accused in the case of murder attack on Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal in police custody for two weeks.

The court asked the police to submit complete challan of the case before the ATC Gujranwala till June 1, 2018. The police earlier produced accused Abid Hussain, wearing mask, before the ATC. The police told the court that also the forensic laboratory report had revealed that the bullet fired by the accused matched with the pistol recovered from the accused after the assassination attack on Ahsan Iqbal.

Police have also recovered a motorcycle from the accused which he used during the incident, said the police officials. The police told ATC Judge Zafar Iqbal Naeem that the police had completed the investigation of the case as the accused had confessed to his crime. He was also found guilty in separate inquiries conducted by the different teams and agencies, it was told.

On May 06, 2018, the federal interior minister was injured seriously in the attack when the minister was leaving the venue after addressing a corner meeting of the local Christian community in village Kanjrur, Shakargarh tehsil, Narowal district.

The accused had confessed that he was planning to kill Ahsan Iqbal for the last several months for PML-N government's attempt to amend the Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Act.