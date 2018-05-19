Share:

islamabad - A project of outsourcing garbage collection across the capital city is now practically shelved by city managers as they are going to invite fresh tenders for cleaning, sweeping, collection and transportation of garbage for the urban areas of Islamabad.

Currently, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad only collects garbage from 18 union councils in the urban areas, but the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz had announced last year to extend the services of garbage collection in all of Islamabad’s 50 union councils.

Subsequently, it was decided to outsource the garbage collection service to any national or international firm and advertisements were made in national dailies in this regard.

In response, three companies submitted their bids. However, when the MCI opened the bids, some employees of the sanitation directorate backed by the CDA employees’ union filed a case in the court against the project.

The sanitation workers were concerned for their future because they think that when garbage collection in all the 50 union councils will be outsourced, their fate will be at a stake.

Resultantly, the MCI have stopped the process on the financial bids for the time being following the litigation. The officials were claiming that they are making sincere efforts to resolve the issue and protect the rights of the sanitation workers.

However, now the civic body have practically shelved the project and going to outsource the garbage collection services to private firms but only for the urban areas of the city. The remaining 32 rural union councils of the city will have to wait for their turn.

Sources informed that the new bids will be invited for three different packages. The package-I include the cleaning, sweeping, collection and transportation of garbage from Sectors G-6, G-7, G-8 and Blue Area while package-II include Sectors G-9, G-10, G-11 and Kashmir Highway. Similarly, the bids would be invited under package-III to provide sanitation services in Sectors I-8, H-8, I-9, H-9 and I-10.

On the other hand, a source in the MCI said that besides resistance from the employees the local government also lacked funds to expand garbage collection from the urban to rural areas.

“Currently, garbage is being collected only from the urban areas. We need approximately Rs100 million per month for expanding the service to the entire capital,” said an official of the MCI. He said after realising that the government was not interested in releasing funds to the local government, the MCI had slowed down the process.

When contacted, a spokesperson of civic body, Malik Saleem Akthar explained: “We did not drop the plan to extend the services to rural areas but postponed for the time being because of court cases.”

“The new bids will be invited to continue the existing sanitation services as at present, the MCI through a contractor and its own staff is collecting garbage from the urban areas”, he added.