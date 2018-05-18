Share:

rawalpindi-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayyat convened on Friday, a meeting with members of District Price Control Committee and finalised the rate list of daily use items to provide maximum relief to the consumers during sacred month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by President Anjuman Tajran Malik, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Mian Siddique, Afzaal Kasana, Secretary Market and Middle Men Association and other concerned officers.

Separately, ADCG Sara Hayyat raided several markets and arrested 10 profiteers through police besides imposing heavy fine on a large grocery chain on Adiala Road. Addressing the meeting, ADCG Sara Hayyat said that the hike and decrease in rates of fruits and vegetables are linked with the demand and supply but the government would take stern action against hoarders and profiteers. She said price magistrates have been visiting the markets and bazaars to bar the exercise of profiting and hoarding in order to provide relief to the masses. While approving the final rate list of grocery items, she said all the shopkeepers and traders should display the rate list at a visible place or else action would be taken against them. According to the new rate list, finalised by ADCG Sara Hayyat, 20 kg flour bag would be available to consumers at Rs 500 while 10 kg bag would be sold at Rs 250 (only in Ramadan Sasta Bazaars). Similarly, consumers could buy vegetable ghee or oil at Rs 10 less than the notified rates. According to the list, Basmati Rice (new) is available at Rs 110 per kg, Basmati rice (old) at Rs 130 per kg, broken rice at Rs 50 per kg, Daal Chana (thick) Rs 110 per kg whereas, in Ramazan Bazaar the rate of the commodity will be Rs 90 per kg, Daal Chana (thin) Rs 100 per kg, Daal Masoor (thick) Rs 80 per kg, Daal Masoor (thin) Rs 110 per kg, Daal Mash at Rs 115 per kg, Daal Mash (karam) at Rs 140 per kg, Daal Moong Rs 100 per kg, White Chana at Rs 170 per kg, Chana (small) Rs 130 per kg, Basin at Rs 125 per kg while in Ramazan Bazaar its price is Rs 105 per kg. The price of mutton has been finalised as Rs 700 per kg whereas beef will be available at Rs 350 per kg. 1 kg sugar will be available at Rs 46 per kg in Sasta Bazaars. The price of red chilli is finalised at Rs 270 per kg. Similarly, ADCG asked the shopkeepers to sale milk at Rs 70 per litre and yogurt at Rs 80 per kg. Tandoori Roti will be available at Rs 7 each and price of Naan is Rs 10. On the occasion, the poultry association representatives presented an advice to jack up the prices of poultry items. ADCG Sara Hayyat advised them to present a summary by mentioning affordable rates in this regard.

On the other hand, ADCG Sara Hayyat during a special drive raided various shopping malls, fruit, vegetables and milk shops on Adiala Road along with the police. As many as 10 profiteers were arrested by police on orders of ADCG and were shifted to the police station where cases were registered against them. ADCG also imposed Rs 80,000 fine on the management of a famous grocery chain at Askari 7.

Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf paid visits to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar and reviewed the security situation there.