MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said on Friday that the political leadership was determined to transform Azad Kashmir into a modern and developed state.

For the purpose, he highlighted the importance of the key economic sectors including an all-weather modern road network, macro and micro hydropower projects, promotion of tourism in all parts of Azad Kashmir, development of mines and minerals sectors, floriculture, horticulture and telecommunications.

The AJK President expressed these views while talking to newly appointed Chief Secretary to Azad Kashmir, Mian Waheeduddudin, who called on him at the Jammu and Kashmir House on Friday.

The president congratulated the chief secretary on his appointment. "Azad Kashmir has pristine beauty, no doubt. But in promoting tourism, the focus would be on sound infrastructure as well as foolproof safety and security of tourists," President Masood said.

He underlined a need for investment in skill development and participation of the private sector in economic activities in Azad Kashmir to help enhance and expand job opportunities for youth and pave the way for growth of businesses.

"The private sector and skill development together will create an environment for assimilation of a new generation of workforce and professionals coming out of the educational system in Azad Kashmir," he said. The president said that now that the development budget of Azad Kashmir had been increased substantially, the emphasis would be on streamlining the procedures for expedited implementation of various projects so that tangible results could be demonstrated within the yearly development budget cycle and lay the foundation for multi-year projects.

He said that Azad Kashmir is moving to a higher platform of economic performance and it was the vision of the leadership to transform Azad Kashmir into a model state, in collaboration with the government of Pakistan.

The pressing issues like water scarcity, quality education and universal access to health to all segments of society need to be prioritised and resolved expeditiously, he said.

The chief secretary said that during his tenure he had worked with the Azad Kashmir government to take it to a higher level of productivity in all the fields.