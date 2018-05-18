Share:

KAMALIA- Kamalia Municipal Committee (MC) Chief Officer Rao Shafiqur Rahman inspected arrangements at 'Sasta Ramazan Bazaar' here at Kalma Chowk the other day.

He checked the quality of goods being sold at stalls in the bazaar. Talking to the media on this occasion, he said that the MC was trying every effort to provide best facilities at Ramazan Bazaar. "Seating for the customers has also been arranged at the bazaar to ensure that there would be no difficulty for the women and the elderly ones.

Temperature of Ramazan Bazaar has also been reduced with air coolers all over the place," he added.

On the other hand, DDHO Dr Kashif continued actions against illegal health centres in the area as per instructions of Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb. Dr Kashif sealed a private medical laboratory and a medical store the other day and submitted challans against the owners to the Punjab Healthcare Commission.