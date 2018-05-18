Share:

JHANG-Eight 'Sasta Bazaars' have been set up in Jhang district to provide quality foodstuffs on subsidised rates to the consumer during the holy month of Ramazan.

This was stated by Jhang Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik during a media talk at his office here the other day.

He said that three bazaars had been set up in Jhang tehsil, two in Shorkot tehsil, two in Ahmedpur Sial tehsil and one in Athara Hazari tehsil. He added that these bazaars had been established in densely populated areas on the demand of consumers. He vowed to take stern action against the profiteers. "Price Control Magistrate will perform duty at the bazaars to avoid consumer being fleeced by vendors," he added. He said that rate lists must be displayed at all stalls and shops in the bazaar. He urged Agriculture and Livestock Departments to maintain the quality of fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry products being provided at the Ramazan Sasta Bazaars. The DC also highlighted foolproof security arrangements at the bazaars. He said that walkthrough gates had been installed at the entry points of all Ramazan Bazaars. He added that consumers could submit complaints to complaint cells at these bazaars. He asked the officials to go all out for providing relief to the consumer at the bazaars, warning that no slackness on the part of the officials would be tolerated.

Two men thrashed during a robbery



OKARA-Eight armed men thrashed a cable network owner and his employee and deprived them of cell phones, a motorcycle and Rs27,000 here the other day.

According to police, Anwar Pasha, resident of Siddiqnagar, owner of Shaheen Cable Network was on the way to a bazaar on a motorbike along with his employee Saeed Rasool. As they reached an underpass, eight suspects including Shahid Mehmood, Akram Sabri and Abbas intercepted them at gunpoint and took them to a petrol pump near Depalpur Chowk where they subjected them to severe physical torture. Anwar and Saeed Rasool sustained injuries. The assailants also snatched cell phones, a bike and Rs27,000 from them and escaped. A case was registered at B-Division police station.

MAN HELD WITH DRUGS

A man was nabbed with 2kg of charas. Okara Saddr police frisked a man waiting for a bus at City Bypass. He held a polythene bag in his hand. The police, during frisking, recovered 2kg of Charas from the bag and arrested the suspect.

He was identified as Ahahbaz Nabi alias Ami, s/o Ghulam Nabi Jat, resident of 139/9L village, Sahiwal.

SUICIDE

A youth committed suicide by jumping into Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) near Zaman Park. Some passersby spotted him jumping into the canal and informed Rescue 1122. The rescuers reached the spot and started searching the body of the youth which had not been recovered till filing of the report.