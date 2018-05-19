Share:

LONDON - The British government is considering sending more troops to Afghanistan, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported Friday.

The British military had written to Prime Minister Theresa May recommending the country boost its military presence in Afghanistan, but no decision has been made yet, the BBC said.

Last year, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would send an additional 3,500 troops to Afghanistan, while urging other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to fulfil their own commitments.

Britain currently has more than 600 troops in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, who are helping train Afghan security forces.

The NATO and US forces completed their combat mission in Afghanistan by 2014 after 13 years of military presence in the country, but currently keep around 16,000 troops in Afghanistan to help train and assist Afghan forces.

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it remained "committed to NATO's ...mission, in which we play an important role, and keep our contribution under constant review."

Richard Barrons, a former commander of Joint Forces Command, said Britain needed to acknowledge that challenges still remained in Afghanistan.