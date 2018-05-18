Share:

islamabad-Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has approved eight PC1s worth Rs600 million for the up-gradation of different sections of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to facilitate the incoming patients.

Sharing the details, spokesman PIMS Dr Wasim Khawaja said that the amount will be used for the up gradation of eye section, ENT section, medical ICU, mortuary, incinerators, nursing hostel and project management unit.

He said the hospital will submit a PC-1 for up gradation of the existing infrastructure of liver transplant centre to seek supplementary grant for the purpose during current financial year. He said liver transplant consultant surgeons and physicians will be hired on technical experts pay scales recently approved by the federal cabinet and they will be offered performance based incentives for the number of procedures performed.

He said some doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from the existing pool of human resources in PIMS will be trained in the field of liver or organ transplant from any of the leading institutions in the field.

Dr Wasim Khawaja said the recruitment process will be completed before June 30. He said the relevant rules and procedures for need assessment, recruitment and performance evaluation are being developed and will be notified in consultation with the Finance Division.

He further said after notification of rules, there will be publication of advertisement for recruitment of liver transplant surgeons and physicians.

The facilities for liver transplant at the public expense to cater the poorest of the poor is primarily an initiative of the government as the PM’s Fatal Disease Programme was launched to provide financial assistance to deserving patients for treatment of various life threatening diseases including liver transplant and a revolving fund has been established in the Ministry of National Health Services. In view of the heavy load of deserving cases and in order to ensure that patients of liver transplant are treated in time, the ministry of National Health Services will take immediate steps to explore the possibility of new hospitals. Similarly, Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division will move a case for recruitment against the vacant posts of BS-16 and above to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and will get the process completed before September 30.

He said there were two plans being considered, first either to establish a specialized centre for cancer treatment in PIMS or an addition of a dedicated surgical unit to NORI cancer hospital in Islamabad with an institutionalized arrangement between PIMS and NORI hospitals for treatment of cancer patients of PIMS. He said under another plan, PIMS’s Breast Screening and Bone Marrow Transplant Centres will be merged with the finally decided cancer facility.