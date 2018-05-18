Share:

CHINIOT: Chiniot district bagged first position in biometric attendance of doctors attaining 95 percent score during the month of April. This was declared in a health conference held under the chair of Secretary Health at Lahore the other day. Chiniot District Health Authority CEO Dr Munir Ahmad told the meeting that Chiniot district remained on the top followed by Mandi Bahauddin securing 94 percent score. He said that 12 districts were asked to pay attention to the attendance of the doctors. These districts had secured less than 80 percent score.



They included Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bahwalnagar, Lahore, Khanewal, Narowal, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Pakpattan, Mianwali and Lodhran. "The Chiniot district health authority was trying its best to ensure 100 percent attendance of the doctors for the facility of the patients," the CEO added.