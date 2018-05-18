Share:

In labor three persons committed suicide in separate incidents. One driver committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his own house in the green town area. Quoting the family police said that he was worried owing to financial constraints. Ayesha, 30 years, old also hanged herself from a ceiling fan and committed suicide in Raiwand. Her family claimed that she took the extreme step following the same issues.

Saleem ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills owing to family problems in Nasirabad area. The authorities of Lahore, has to have a look on this and takes action on these kinds of issues.

NEHA K.B, Kech,

April 25.