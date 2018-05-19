Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday gave time to two parliamentarians of PML-N and four others to submit their unconditional apology in writing, with directives to a law officer who was appointed as prosecutor of the case to furnish the list of the witnesses in anti-judiciary rally case.

A full bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing the case moved by Kasur District Bar Association President Mirza Naseem against a group of people hailed from the ruling PML-N in Kasur.

During the proceedings, all the six contemnors appeared before the court and once again verbally apologized over their mistake. “It was our mistake and we beg for mercy,” said the accused. They said they respected the courts. They also pleaded the court that the trial court was also not entertaining their bial petitions in the case registered against them on terrorism charges.

On it, Justice Naqvi, the head of the bench, summoned Member Inspection Team (MIT) of the high court and asked him to convey to the anti-terrorism court concerned that the FIR of the case was different and it had nothing to do with the proceedings before the bench.

Justice Naqvi observed that the trial court was free to take up the bail petitions of the accused in accordance with the law. The bench, however, directed the contemnors to submit written apology, observing that mere verbal apology had no value in the eye of law. The court adjourned further proceedings until May 22.

On May 11, the full bench indicted all six accused including two parliamentarians of PML-N over charges of abusing the judges of the superior courts and taking out a rally against the institution of judiciary in Kasur.

Police produced MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, municipal chairman Ayaz Khan, vice-chairman Ahmad Latif, Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan before the court.

Kasur police registered a case against over 80 persons out of which six were identified as members of the ruling party PML-N. The police booked them under Sections 166, 506, 341, 228 109, 147 and 149 of the PPC.

Kasur District Bar Association President Mirza Naseem filed the petition submitting that the protest in Kasur was a planned conspiracy against the institution of judiciary. He alleged that the rally was led by PML-N’s MNA Waseem Sajjad and MPA Safdar Ansari while some local leaders of the unions also accompanied them.

The bar leader said that by doing so, the protestors committed contempt of court and therefore they must be punished. He prayed to the court to declare the parliamentarian disqualified and proceed against them in accordance with the law.

The same bench had been hearing the petitions against alleged anti-judiciary speeches of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the PML-N.

The bench was also seized with the hearing of petitions against MQM London Chief for his anti-state speeches.

Petition against Nawaz and Maryam: The Lahore High Court objected to a petition seeking directives for the government to put the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Safdar on Exit Control List (ECL) after which the petitioner withdrew it. Syed Iqtidar Haider had moved the petition saying that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam had been facing trial before the NAB court. He said there was possibility that they might go abroad. He had pleaded that the names of both should be placed on ECL so that they could not flee the country and could face the justice.

US aid for girls’ education: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed for not being maintainable a petition seeking detailed information about the US aid for girls’ education. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum to get the information.

Syed Iqtidar Haider Shah, the petitioner, had moved the petition saying that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz went to the US in 2015 on official visit. He said the then American first lady had announced aid for girls’ education. The petitioner pointed out that no information was shared about the US aid for the girls’ education in Pakistan. He said the information was their right which must be shared but it was not being shared. He asked the court to order the government to disclose the information abou thte US aid for girls’ education.