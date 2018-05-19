Share:

rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar has suspended Sub Inspector (SI) Tariq Mehmood Gondal, Incharge Chowky Ranyal, over the death of a man due to kite twine on Chakri Road, informed sources on Friday.

The SI has also been closed to Police Line 1 and a departmental inquiry has also been launched against him following orders of CPO, they said. According to sources, CPO Afzaal Kausar has placed SI Tariq Mehmood Gondal, In-charge Ranyal Chowky, under suspension and closed him to police line on charges of twisting facts and launching faulty investigation into the death of a man due to stray twine cut. Sources said that CPO punished SI on report of former acting SP Saddar Circle Bahar Ahmed Shah who recommended strict action against police officer for hiding facts in case.

A departmental inquiry has also been held against SI, sources said. SI Tariq Gondal, when contacted, said he had investigated the case on merit and held five accused. A court has sent the accused to jail, he said. The suspended inspector lamented that he had been removed from duty by CPO without any fault or error.

A young man Adnan was travelling on a motorcycle on Chakri Road when a stray twine fell on him cutting his throat and killing him on the spot. Police registered a case against 15 kite flyers and held five of them.