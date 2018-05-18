Share:

GUJRANWALA-An official at court, involved in a mega corruption case, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was fined a total of Rs3 million by a civil court the other day.

According to the prosecution, this case had been referred to the court by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) after getting proofs of fraud and record tampering.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that a complaint was submitted to the ACE against accused Allah Rakha who was serving as 'Nazar' in a civil court of Sialkot. In the complaint, Allah Rakha was accused of embezzling Rs2.9 million through record tempering.

After investigation, the allegation levelled against him proved true and a case was referred to the civil court. After completion of hearing process, the court awarded 30-year life imprisonment to the suspect and imposed a fine of Rs3 million upon him.

PHA BUDGET APPROVED

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) approved Rs455 million amended budget with an increase of Rs131 million in expenditures for the current financial year 2018-19.

Earlier, the PHA had approved Rs387.5 million in the beginning of the financial year 2018-19. But at the end of the year, an amended budget had been presented and approved. The amended budget has also been approved by DG PHA. Besides approving a decrease of Rs63 million in incomes and increase of Rs14 million in expenditures; Rs22 million has also been approved for two new schemes in the new budget.