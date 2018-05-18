Share:

SIALKOT-Pakistan Rangers Punjab Director General Maj-General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan on Friday warned that the Punjab Rangers ready to respond to any misadventure by enemy in a befitting manner, saying that Indian Border Security Forces are targeting civilian population in villages along Sialkot Working Boundary.

Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat was talking to the heirs of people martyred in Indian shelling, during his visit to border villages in Charwah and Harpal Sectors along Sialkot Working Boundary here on Friday.

The Rangers Punjab DG also attended funeral for the martyred persons.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them of all sort of support. He also enquired about the health of the injured persons. Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat said that the Punjab Rangers are capable enough defend every inch of the motherland. "The enemy must not be in any delusion as Pakistan Rangers will retaliate any misadventure in a befitting manner instantly," he warned.

The Rangers DG regretted that the Indian BSF is writing stories of brutality and cruelty by targeting civilian population in border villages here.

The Punjab Rangers DG also visited forward areas along Sialkot Working Boundary and met jawans.

The DG was given a comprehensive briefing on operational and security. Senior Punjab Rangers officials informed that DG Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan interacted with soldiers performing duties along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

He appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers, who are selflessly contributing towards safer and peaceful Pakistan.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, the DG emphasized that all efforts be directed to guard the borders.

He also reiterated that Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) is prepared / ready to give its best towards fulfilment of its sacred responsibility, and instructed troops on forward posts that any ceasefire violation from across the border must be responded aggressively and effectively.

E&T Dept seals 279 properties

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued final recovery notices to 35,000 tax-evaders after the passage of the final date in Gujranwala Division.

The FBR officials said that the FBR special teams were scrutinising all the tax cases in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. They said that the FBR will also issue the same notices to 5,000 more people for not submitting their tax returns or concealing the facts.

The FBR has given a month-long deadline to them to submit their tax returns at their local income tax offices.

Meanwhile, the recovery teams of Excise and Taxation Department have sealed 21 show rooms of vehicles besides sealing of 258 other commercial properties including the offices of the property dealers during the ongoing vigorous crackdown.

According to the senior officials, 121 teams of Excise and Taxation Department were taking part in the recovery operation. They checked as many as 1,500 vehicles and impounded 186 for the non- payment of their registration and token taxes. The teams also confiscated hundreds of unauthorised/unapproved registration numberplates of motorcycles and other vehicles.

Likewise, Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) issued the special recovery notices to 2000 services-providing companies, advising them to pay their payable 16 percent services tax within a final deadline of a month.

Assistant Commissioner Tanveer Yaseen said that these services-providing companies have been asked to ensure their services taxes (worth millions of rupees) within the final deadline otherwise these companies would be fined heavily besides facing the cancellation of their registration.