CAIRO:- Soaps and dramas normally unite binge-watching Arab audiences during Ramadan but this year an Egyptian series has been caught up in a bitter dispute with Saudi Arabia over one of its star actors. “Ard El Nefaq” (Land of Hypocrisy) was forced to remove a guest appearance by prominent journalist and TV presenter Ibrahim Eissa. His scenes were re-shot after a Saudi public channel protested his casting, at a time when the Gulf’s expanding television series production is gaining popularity among Arabic-speaking viewers. Ramadan, the holy Muslim month where faithful abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk, is also a multi-million-dollar opportunity for filmmakers, TV producers and advertisers to scoop up viewers.