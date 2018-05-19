Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that elimination of the menace of corruption from the country is top priority of the Bureau.

He said that zero tolerance against corrupt elements and the policy of "Accountability of All" were being implemented strictly.

He expressed these views at a ceremony, held here on Friday for distribution of cheques among the victims of Model Housing Enclave as the chief guest of the ceremony.

DG National Accountability Bureau Lahore Shahzad Saleem was also present on the occasion.

Javed Iqbal said that NAB had recovered Rs 4 billion out of total Rs 9 billion in Double Shah fraud case.

The recovered amount was given back to the victims.

Also Rs 1.2 billion out of total Rs 1.9 billion were recovered from Tasawwar Gillani, a co-accused of Double Shah and the amount was distributed among the victims, he added.

He said that National Accountability Bureau also recovered Rs 360 million from the accused in Elite Town Housing Scheme fraud case and the affectees were given back their money.

The National Accountability Bureau Chairman said that Lahore NAB recovered Rs 18 billion in housing sector fraud cases and returned the money to about 3 lakh affectees during the past years, which was a record success of the Bureau.

He said that during today's ceremony, NAB distributed cheques worth Rs 246.782 million among 190 affectees of Model Housing Enclave.