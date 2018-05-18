Share:

WAZIRABAD/FAFIZABAD-Experts termed drug abuse a global issue, saying that it could not be specified with developed or developing nations.

"A country can be made poppy-free but not drug-free. Afghan border is a porous border hence can't be managed effectively," said Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Assistant Director M Mustafa while addressing an annual function and social service award ceremony held under the auspices of Anti Narcotics Welfare Society in Shaheed Naveed Younus Centre in Patthan Wali.

He stated that any country could be made poppy-free by power but not drug-free. Narcotics are a well managed business all over the world in which heavy money is involved and could not be abandoned without the participation of the whole society. He added that Afghan border was a porous and can't be managed properly. "Drug abuse can be controlled if the society intends to eliminate it. Drug addiction and trafficking is a disease which needs will power for its eradication," he said.

Civil Society for Drug Abuse Pakistan Chairman Pirzada Akmal Awaisi, head of Psychology Department University of Gujrat Dr Zakia Bano, Raja Ghulam Asghar of AM Welfare Society Okara, Deputy DEO Aftab Sadiq Cheema, Muhammad Ashfaq Warriach of Haidar Memorial School and Imran Rasool Butt were also present.

Dr Zakia Bano said that drug had been made a business all over the world by the drug pushers. "Drug is the only item which is purchased at the cost of life while some addicts even mortgage their crop for a year to assure supply of drug without break, she said. Law enforcing agencies will have to take stern action against the burning Issue, she added. She said the standard of the treatment must be of high level and pollution free because these centres put effect on the patients psychologically. Later, the guests of honour gave away shields to the staff members and the patients who are now living a normal life.

In Hafizabad, young addict was allegedly throttled to death by his father with the help of two others in Channi Hanjranwan village.

According to police source, Qamar Abbas son of Zulfiqar had gone astray as a result of which Zulfiqar was too much perturbed. He would admonish the deceased to desist from addiction but he would turn a deaf ear to his father's advice. Zulfiqar said that Qamar Abbas was not only an addict but also continued to steal domestic articles. The police have registered a case against Zulfiqar and two others.

Meanwhile, police intercepted a car near Bhaka Bhattian and recovered 85 bottles of liquor and impounded the vehicle.

According to police source, the police intercepted a suspicious car (LED-8349) and during search recovered 85 bottles of liquor hidden under the seats of the vehicle. The police arrested Frahat Hayat of Mandi Bahauddin and registered a case.