ISLAMABAD:- Federal Investigation Agency has arrested two alleged human smugglers who were involved in extorting money from the people on the pretext of sending them to Canada illegally. A senior FIA official said that Anti-human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) Rawalpindi on the directions of director FIA Islamabad zone arrested two alleged human smugglers namely Muhammad Qasim, son of Muhammad Rafiq and Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah, son of Syed Abdullah Shah. A case has been registered against the accused as they are facing charges of extorting Rs0.2 million from the complainant on the pretext of sending him to Canada, the official added.–STAFF REPORTER