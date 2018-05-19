Share:

ISLAMABAD - A French company, SERAP has showed keen interest to supply its state-of-the-art hi-tech milk and food cooling integrated systems to Pakistan.

CEO and president SERAP Eric Boitin expressed keen interest in this regard while briefing the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, who visited SERAP's headquarters and its manufacturing facilities in Gorron, a French town 400-km away from Paris, said a message received here Friday.

Eric Boitin said SERAP was keen to engage with the fast developing dairy industry of Pakistan and help in the modernisation of milk collection & cooling processes.

He said SERAP had in the past provided its milk cooling tanks to local industry in Pakistan and would like to do business with new emerging players in this sector.

Welcoming SERAP's interest in Pakistan, Ambassador Moin ul Huq said Pakistan, being the third largest milk producer of the world, was all set to expand and modernize its milk and food processing capability with a view to prevent wastage. The ambassador invited SERAP president to also consider setting up of its manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

The ambassador also visited various sections of SERAP manufacturing facility and appreciated high professional and technical standards observed during production and assembly of stainless steel milk chillers, boilers and heat exchange systems.

He noted that SERAP's small and low cost fruit and milk cooling and storage systems were suitable for individual and middle level farmers to help them prolong the shelf lives of their products.

SERAP Group, with its headquartered in Gorron, is in the heart of France's largest dairy producing region. It employs 500 people and currently manages four production sites in France, India, Mexico and Brazil. It enjoys presence in 80 countries through an extensive network of independent distributors, supported by its production units and commercial subsidiaries.