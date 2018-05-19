Share:

KHAIRPUR - A girl was crushed to death by a bus near Akri Chowdagi on Friday. According to details, a speedy bus crushed Samina Shar, 5, to death at Mehran National Highway near Akri Chowdagi when she was crossing the road. Akri police arrested the bus driver and registered a case against him. The body was handed over to her heirs after postmortem from local hospital.

Body recovered

According to Sorah police, an unidentified body of a man was recovered from Nara Canal.

KHAIRPUR: Two drug peddlers arrested in Gambat, recovered 24 bottles of Alcohols on Friday.

According to Gambat police on spy information that some people are selling the acohol in the holy month of Ramdan, police raided near Shaikh mohalla and arrested two drug peddlers including Munir Chandio and Irfan Shaikh and recovered 24 bottles of alcohol from their possession.

Police had registered case against them under narcotic act and is further investigating.