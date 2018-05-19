Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday challenged before the Islamabad High Court a verdict of the Anti-Terrorism Court that had acquitted the accused in murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq.

The state has filed the appeal through Advocate General of Islamabad against the ATC judgment dated March 5 and prayed to the court to set aside the ATC verdict in the best interest of justice. The appeal said that the accused may be convicted as there was evidence against him beyond shadow of a doubt.

On March 5, ATC Special Judge Islamabad Shah Rukh Arjumand acquitted the accused, Syed Muhammad Sabtain Kazmi.

The appellant argued that the ATC verdict was unlawful and arbitrary without any legal justification and the same was not sustainable in the eye of the law. It said that the order has been passed in a slipshod and hasty manner and the trial court had not applied its judicial mind while passing the impugned order.

The AG Islamabad maintained that the trial court had not taken into consideration the gravity of the offence, coupled with the importance and it was passed in clear violation of settled principals of law.

According to the appeal, the accused was nominated in the FIR (199/2003) registered at police station Golra Sharif, Islamabad and a incriminating evidence was available on record to connect him with the commission of the offence as the trial court has not exercised its discretion judiciously.

According to the FIR lodged by Muhammad Alam Tariq, the brother of late Maulana Azam Tariq, on 6-10-2003, the assailants, including Sabtain Kazmi opened fire on his car killing all including his brother.

The accused remained at large but was arrested on 11-05-2017. The police filed the supplementary challan against him and the trial commenced on 13-06-2017 and the ATC adjudicated the matter on March 5.