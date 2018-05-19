Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Government is committed to bringing sustainable economic growth by harnessing potential of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs). PPP policy should be enshrined in the economic growth policy where by PPPs be recognized as one of the main drivers for growth.

These views were expressed by Agha Waqar Javed Member (PPP/P&D Board) at 3-day consultative workshop organized by Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss the scope of PPPs and formulate an overall strategy for implementation and recommendations for future assistance to be provided to Pakistan by ADB here Friday.

The workshop was attended by over 100 delegates including chairman P&D Board Punjab, senior government officials, economists, planners from federal and four provincial governments, and ADB staff.

Addressing the participant, Agha Waqar highlighted latest trends of PPPs around the globe.

He added that in the current development paradigm, governments are focusing more on PPPs to uplift the economy and meet growing infrastructure needs.

He said that most of the countries in the world are approaching 3rd Generation of PPPs with a focus on people.

He apprised that enormous potential for successful PPPs exists in Punjab as legal and institutional framework is in place. "Punjab already has undertaken several flagship projects under PPP mode. But there is an utmost need to connect the missing links for harmonizing the PPPs potential," he said.

He emphasized on the importance on building and continuously improving public and private sector institutional capacity on PPPs.

Agha Waqar informed that the government had joined hands with ADB to enhance PPPs in Punjab and signed a five year (2018-2022) $100 million programme "Enhancing Public Private Partnership in Punjab". Under this program, ADB would provide funding towards Viability Gap Fund (VGF) and Project Development Facility (PDF).

The programme also comprises of an additional $23.6 million DFID grant which will contribute towards capacity building of various departments as well as VGF and PDF.

The project aims to enhance private sector investments and increase employment opportunities in Punjab.