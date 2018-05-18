Share:

Yes, Sir, he also stood but in the last row, 4th from the right with only 3 others out of the 53 lower in protocol to him.

The occasion was the official group photograph of the Commonwealth Heads of the State with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, and one just can’t imagine that the order of seating and standing was not meticulously planned by the organisers of the event. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, representing the 2nd most populous country (200 plus millions) of the Commonwealth only after India (2.1 billion) and ahead of Nigeria (170 million) and Bangladesh (160 million), with the 2nd largest highly professional and well equipped standing army and the 3rd CW Nuclear Power out of the only 7 world nuclear powers with its delivery system to hurl its nukes anywhere across the globe was conspicuous by his absence from the front rows!!

Mr. PM you might not have felt being out of place at the photo session to stand after the piddling little never or little-heard-of countries like Antigua, Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Fiji, Grenadines, Guyana Kiribati, Lesotho, Malawi, Nauru, Samoa, Seychelles, Tonga and Tobago etc. etc. Sir, you may also be not considering yourself worthy of being a PM and still living under the shadow of MNS or you may also be not feeling slighted in taking off your clothes at the JFK, but Sir, we the nationals of Pakistan do feel humiliated by such treatment meted out to our Prime Minister. You would have done us and the country great honor by politely declining to be photographed in the manner you were subjected to. But I suppose.

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, April 25.