KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja on Friday distributed at least 100 new heavy bikes to traffic police section officers and pilots to improve their performances during Ramazan.

The IGP also vowed to provide new vehicles to the traffic SSPs soon. He also announced to establish a separate headquarter for traffic police in Karachi.

This he distributed as a chief guest of the ceremony held at Police Headquarters, Garden. DIG Traffic Imran Yaqoob welcomed the IGP and also given guard of honour.

Apart from the zonal deputy inspector generals of police (DIGPs) and District South SSP, the zonal SSPs of Karachi police also attended the ceremony.

The IGP distributed at least 88 new 250cc heavy bikes to 88 section officers of the traffic police while the remaining 12 to the pilots of the Karachi traffic police.

On the occasion, the DIG traffic briefed that the traffic police arrangements on main arteries, mosques, Imambargahs, Namaz-e-Taraveeh, especially during Ramazan.

He said that there is a massive change in the traffic police after the recruitment of 4,000 more traffic wardens as more than 7,000 traffic wardens are performing duties across the city to maintain the vehicular traffic.

The IGP stressed that the traffic police should be able to implement on the traffic rules and such campaigns like wearing helmets, seatbelts, zebra crossing, traffic signals should be successful.

He further stressed that the traffic police officials and personnel should deal the public politely and no compliant should be registered against them.

He ordered traffic SPs to ensure the presence on the roads during Iftar timings and make sure the implementation on the flow of traffic under their supervision.

The IGP that the complaints about the entrance of the heavy vehicles on city's roads should be ended and it should be implemented otherwise, traffic SPs and section officers would be held responsible.