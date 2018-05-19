Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday barred the private schools in the federal capital from collecting fees for summer vacations.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition moved by a citizen Jamshaid Khan and deferred the hearing till June 20 for further proceedings in this matter.

Ashfaq A Khan and Goher Sajjad Khan appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner while Muhammad Faisal Khan and Rashid Hanif represented Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

On this occasion, Secretary CADD Furqan Bahadur Khan, joint secretary (education) Irfan Anjum, deputy director (legal) Masoodul Hameed Malik, Chairman PEIRA Hassanat Ahmed Qureshi and member (Academics) PEIRA Imtiaz Ali Qureshi were also present in the court.

Justice Siddiqui noted in his verdict, “In compliance of order dated 7-5-2018, Furqan Bahadur Khan Secretary CADD and Hassanat Ahmed Qureshi Chairman PEIRA have put appearance and inform that the honourable Lahore High Court in toto and the honourable Peshawar High Court partially restrained private educational institutions from receiving tuition fee etc during the summer vacations.”

He added, “The PEIRA is directed that all private educational institutions be restrained from collecting fee for the period of summer vacations till the next date of hearing. The fee amount already paid by the parents shall be adjusted against fee for the period after vacations.”

During the hearing, Justice Shaukat Aziz asked the counsels for Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA) what the authority was doing regarding the issue of collecting summer vacations fee.

In response to this, PIERA counsels including Muhammad Faisal Khan and Rashid Hanif advocates said that the authority could not do anything about restraining schools from collecting fees for summer vacations as the court had already taken away the powers from PIERA. They said that a petition against the withdrawal of powers from PIERA was pending before a court.