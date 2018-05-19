Share:

Teenage girl rescued from ‘illegal confinement’ of family

The police and Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) successfully rescued a 19-year old Pakistani girl illegal confinement of her family in Lahore on Friday. According to details, the girl was brought to Pakistan from Italy in February 2018 for 10 days, under false pretenses of her brother’s engagement. However, it later transpired that her parents wished to marry her off against her will, thus brought her to Pakistan. While in Italy, her father had put a stop to her studies. The Italian Embassy informed Chairperson PCSW about the matter with the request to ensure safety of the girl, while the Ministry of Interior continuously followed up and provided assurance of full support. The Embassy will support the girl in case she wishes to return to Italy, where she has resided for the past ten years. The PCSW team and SHO Garhi Shahu located the girl’s address and recovered her, after which she was transported to a secure location. She is adamant to go back to Italy and continue her studies, so that she may pursue a career path of her own choice. Presently, the girl is safe and relieved that PCSW, the Punjab Police and the Italian Embassy reacted swiftly to rescue her. –INP

20 arrested for doing wheelies

Dolphins Squads arrested at least 20 young men for doing wheelie during a police crackdown in Lahore. A spokesman for the patrolling police unit Friday said the police also seized 18 motorcycles from their possession. He said that the crackdown was launched on the directions of SP Dolphins Nadeem Khokhar in order to discourage the deadly sport. According to officials, most of the arrests were made during the clampdown on one-wheelers in Mughalpura and Kala Khatai Road. The violators were sent to different police lockups after registration of cases against them. The city police have launched crackdown to punish the youngsters who perform stunts on the back-wheel of their motorcycles. The provincial authority had banned one-wheeling after a series of deadly accidents several years ago. –Staff Reporter

Transfers, postings

The Punjab government on Friday transferred several officers. Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Omar Farooq was transferred and posted as Darya Khan assistant commissioner. Ansar Saghir Khan, section officer at the Higher Education Department, was transferred and posted Nowshera assistant commissioner. Hafiz Irfan, assistant director for admin at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission, was transferred and posted S&GAD section officer. Punjab Health Institute Management Company Manager Haider Khan was transferred and posted section officer at the Department of Energy. Energy Department Section Officer Muhammad Haider was posted section officer at the Punjab Finance Department. –Staff Reporter

LHC orders release of 47 kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 47 kiln workers, including women and children. Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by one Asif, a relative of the workers, for their production and release. Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of a brick-kiln owner Imran in Pakpattan. The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner. The petitioner’s counsel, arguing before the court, submitted that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates. However, the respondent’s counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly. The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers.–APP

Jamaat urges people to vote for truth

Jamaat-i Islami head Sirajul Haq has urged the people to consider the forthcoming elections as a conflict between Truth and Falsehood and stand by the forces of truth. Addressing a big Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said that nations could not gain respect by shedding tears and raising hue and cry as only the nations fighting against evil and standing firm on the path of virtue could survive with dignity and gain respect. Sirajul Haq said that the rulers were violating the constitution only to remain in power. –INP

He said that a time when Israel and India were shedding the blood of the Palestinians and Kashmiris, secular and liberal elements were trying to advance their agenda in the country and the National Assembly had passed a law allowing change of sex by adult boys and girls which should be a matter of shame.

The JI chief said that the month of Ramazan brought the message of divine help and victory for the Muslims. The Islamic history was full of major events that occurred during the month of Ramazan and the believers emerged victorious. These included the Battle of Badr, the conquest of Makkah, the liberation of Al-Quds, and also the establishment of Pakistan.