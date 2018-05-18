Share:

First Friday of Ramazan observed with religious solemnity

ISLAMABAD: Faithful of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad thronged nearby mosques to observe the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan with religious zeal and fervour. Most of the mosques of both the cities were jam packed. Large congregations were held at all major mosques where the faithful offered prayers. The Imams and Khateebs highlighted the importance of Ramazan in their sermons during the Juma congregations.

Special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and well-being of the people. Prayers were also held for the freedom of occupied lands, including Al-Quds and Kashmir. The big Juma congregations were held at Jamia Masjid, Eidgah Sharif and Faisal mosque.

Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) said, “On the first night of the month of Ramadan, Satan is shackled, the jinns are restrained, the gateways of hellfire are shut such that no gate amongst them would be opened. The doorways of Paradise are opened such that no doorway amongst them would be closed, and a caller will call out: ‘Oh seeker of the good; come near!’ and ‘Oh seeker of evil; stop!’”

In Islamic traditions, any Friday of any week is a source of bountiful blessings, infinite mercy, forgiveness and salvation for the believers. The first Friday of Ramadan is an expression of good wishes of the Noble Qur’an. It is the indication of majesty, distinction and eminence for the faithful.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon) said that Friday is more blessed than all the days because anyone who spends this day in worship will receive protection from Allah for the entire week. The Muslims believe that angels will enter the Mosque to listen to the Imam when he begins recitations of the Friday Prayers. The reward described above is only for those who go early to the Mosque, while the reward for the prayer is different and in large quantities. In each day of the month, this call is made to people who are fasting to invite them to draw closer to God. Some of the actions that will bring Muslims closer to God include prayer.

Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) told of a gate in Paradise called Ar-Raiyan where on the Day of Judgement, we will be asked “where are those who used to observe fasts?” They will get up, and none except them will enter through it. After their entry the gate will be closed and nobody will enter through it.–APP

FDE completes free books distribution in ICT schools

ISLAMABAD: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has successfully completed the process of free books distribution among the students of class 1 to 10 in 423 public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to sources here on Friday, 9th class books of Islamic Studies for Muslim students and Ethics for Non-Muslim students could not be distributed due to the revision process by the Muthida Ulema Council of Punjab.

Around Rs 160 million were allocated for the free of cost distribution of books during the current year as compared to Rs 140 million last year. The sources further said that the contract for publishing the books was awarded apart from four private publishers to Punjab Text Book Board, National Book Foundation, Sindh Text Board which helped the distribution process timely.

In this regard, Director General FDE, Dr Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi told APP on Friday that the process of books distribution had been completed successfully which would surely help to teach enough courses before the summer vacations. Dr Hasnat further said that the book of computer studies has not been implemented yet, while a set consisting of six books was being distributed by the FDE on its own expenditures for 226 computer labs of ICT schools.–APP

Seven lawbreakers netted; drugs, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI:During crackdowns against anti-social elements, the police have arrested seven lawbreakers besides recovering 1565 grams charras and five pistols 30 bore with 23 rounds from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held Aman for having 1265 grams charras and Khalid on recovery of 300 grams charras. Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai and Airport police arrested Shafiullah, Zahor, Akhtar, Irfan and Mudassir for carrying illegal weapons. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.–APP