ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria after India forces killed four civilians and wounded other along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The foreign ministry said Acting Foreign Secretary Aitzaz Ahmed, summoned the Indian High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the WB on May 18 - in Pukhlian, Cahprar, Harpal, Charwah and Shakargarh sectors.

The firing resulted in the death of four members of the family of Noor Hussain, including his wife, two daughters and a son in village Khanoor. Ten more were wounded. The deceased were identified as Kalsoom, Mehwish, Safia and Hamza.

There has been a fresh Track II contact, with a high-powered delegation of former Indian diplomats, military veterans and academics travelling to Pakistan to discuss ways to improve the frosty relationship.

Pakistan was represented by former foreign secretary Inamul Haque and Ishrat Hussain among others. The Indian delegation was headed by the ministry of external affairs former secretary and Pakistan expert Vivek Katju J S Rajput, former National Council of Educational Research and Training head, was also part of the delegation. The talks took place from April 28 to 30.

Acting Foreign Secretary Aitzaz Ahmed said the Indian forces along the LoC and the WB were continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, he said, the Indian forces carried out more than 1050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the WB, resulting in the death of 28 civilians and injuries to 117.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” he said.

Ahmed said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he added.

The acting foreign secretary urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB. He asked that the Indian side to permit UN observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947. India stands fifth on the world’s biggest military spenders list, behind the United States, China, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research organisation said India spent $ 63.9 billion on its military in 2017, 5.5% more than its expenditure in 2016.

The global military spending rose to $ 1.73 trillion in 2017, an increase of 1.1% since 2016. The five biggest spenders in 2017 together accounted for 60 percent of the total, the report said. China, the biggest military spender in Asia, spent $228 billion in 2017.

SHAFQAT ALI