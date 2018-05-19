Share:

LAHORE - The trade and industry appreciated the decision of the government to disburse up to Rs100 billion towards outstanding refunds belonging to exporting industry.

It is to be noted that Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail has recently assured business leaders that before the government's tenure ends, it will disburse to disburse up to Rs100 billion under sales tax refund claims. The government is also going to announce an export package within the next four to five days, he added.

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh stated that the government is finally fulfilling its commitment regarding the payment of stuck refunds of exporters.

He said that it's a good omen that the FBR has prepared refund cheques, for the disbursement and for this documentations are under the process. According to reports, the FBR is going to disburse sales tax refunds against those cases that have been verified up to March. The total outstanding refunds, including sales tax, income tax and duty drawback, were estimated at over Rs.200 billion.

The government previously also planned to issue a financial instrument to settle the tax refund issue. But it failed to materialize its plan issue negotiable instruments. The refund payment orders (RPO) had been issued around a year back in various cases. Yet, the FBR is not paying attention to the situation.