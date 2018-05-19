Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH: An infant burnt alive when a fire broke out in his house in Gojra here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, one-year-old Abu Bakar, son of Shahzad, resident of Iqbal Town locality of Gojra, was asleep in his house. His parents were not at home when a fire broke out in the room due to short circuit. The infant's mother rushed to her house as soon as she learnt about the fire and locals also attempt to put out the fire but the infant could not be rescued.

The Gojra Municipal Committee fire-brigade controlled the fire and the infant's mother Humaira and a neighbour also received burns during attempt to save the infant.