KAMALIA - Disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif has turned into a traitor and under the present circumstances, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Samiul Haq cannot support him. JUI-S spokesman said.

Peer Yousuf Bukhari addressing a press conference said that Nawaz Sharif had tried to defame ISI and Pak Army by issuing an-anti-Pakistan statement which is highly condemnable. The whole Pakistani nation hated Nawaz Sharif's hostile statement.

Regarding its political alliance, he said, "Yet the central leadership has not issued any instructions to support PTI candidates. Currently, we are free in deciding to support any party or independent candidates." JUI-S Kamalia Ameer Haji Ehsaan Ahmad, District General Secretary M Ahmad Usman, its other leaders Rana Iftikhar and Qari Sajjad Muawiyah were also present.