Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party lawmakers on Friday gave credit to MQM founder Altaf Hussain for bringing them into the provincial assembly.

The lawmakers were speaking on general discussion on the budget 2018-19 for the fifth consecutive day. The provincial assembly session on Friday began more than an hour later from scheduled timings.

Speaking on the budget debate, MQM-P defector Naila Munir who had joined PSP said that she wanted to resign after August 22 but was forced to refrain from doing so.

“If MQM founder is listening to me, I want to told him that I was threatened that if resigned I might be picked up,” she said adding that she was not coward and wanted to resign from her assembly seat on MQM founder call.

She further thanked MQM founder and said that it was due to him that she became the member of the assembly. “This would be my last speech from the provincial assembly,” said that PSP leader who voted for PPPP candidate in Senate polls. “Those who are now [after joining PSP] calling me to leave the mandate of MQM should also leave the mandate of the MQM founder,” she said and asked why these [MQM members] are not leaving the mandate of MQM founder.

She further claimed that they were forced to sign on a blank paper and later a resolution against MQM founder for his trial under article 6 was tabled in the assembly.

MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain said that this might be his last speech in the assembly but he wanted to thank the MQM Founder who gave him respect and made him the part of this legislative assembly.

Taunting PPP, one of the most active MQM-P lawmakers in the assembly Muhammad Hussain said that it was not him who abducted the plane or formed the Lyari Aman Committee. “The JIT of Uzair Baloch and confessional statements on media from Zulfiqar Mirza tells the entire story of ethnic killings in Karachi and who is behind it,” he said.

He said that people of the province are paying more than 32 taxes and they should have the facilities to be given from state in return of these taxes but on the contrary the people here are deprived of water, electricity, proper treatment facilities in hospital and other basic necessities.

“People here are securing themselves by hiring private security, buying generators, UPS for self arrangement of electricity,” he said.

MQM-P lawmaker Waqar Shah said that Sindh is their motherland but the provincial government is sowing the seeds of hatred in it by creating discriminations. “I went to the chief minister and other ministers for funds in my constituency to carry out development works but unfortunately it seems that PS-128 is not part of the province,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he was against the construction of Kala Bagh Dam but asked as how many dams were constructed by the province to preserve water to overcome shortage on its own.