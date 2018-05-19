Share:

KANDHKOT - Despite all claims from Ministry of Wapda, Sindh government and higher authorities unannounced power loadshedding has been increased during Ramazan across Kashmore.

In the advent of Ramazan loadshedding is being increased in various cities and towns of Kandhkot including Kashmore, Tangwani, Guddu, Buxapur, Ghouspur, Karmpur and others while the authorities are clueless in this regard.

Citizens said that the Wapda officers have played havoc with the power supply due to corruption and incompetency. They said that during Ramazan the process of loadshedding increased at the time of Iftari and especially Traweeh time they have facing severe troubles. Sepco authorities have not taken any action against prolonged loadshedding, they added.

Meanwhile, prolonged loadshedding continues in different parts of Badin due to which people from different walks of life facing difficulties.

Unannounced loadshedding continues in different areas of the city including Press Club Area, Shah Latif Road, Kazia Mori (bridge), Gharibabad, Seerani Road, Haji Hashim Khaskheli Village and others different areas of city are also worried about the recurrent power outages. In different parts of the city, residents of the city were being deprived of electricity from long a week because of no maintenance or change of burnt transformers when others main areas of city are facing up to seven hours of loadshedding.

According to sources, more than ten electricity transformers were either burnt or out of order from long a week were not reshuffled or changed irked the citizens. People of Badin by holding many stern protest demonstrations at different parts of the city demanded for immediate power supply and no loadshedding in Ramazan.