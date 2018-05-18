Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna has announced her first song in three years.

The Queen of Pop has teamed up with her long-time French producer Mirwais - who she worked with on the records ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ in 2005, 2003’s ‘American Life’ and 2000’s ‘Music’, as well as the Bond theme ‘Die Another Day’ in 2002 - on ‘Beautiful Game’, which she teased is ‘’coming soon’’. Alongside the artwork posted on Facebook, the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker wrote: ‘’That I never Learned.............Coming Soon!#music #magic #mirwais Madonna (sic)’’

The cover for the single sees the star wearing a similar crown to the one she wore at the Met Gala recently, where the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The religious nod is a surprise move from Madonna as her hit song ‘Like a Prayer’ infamously caused controversy in 1989, with critics arguing that the accompanying video featured blasphemous use of Christian imagery.

Earlier this year, Madonna revealed she’d been busy recording new music in a London studio.

The 59-year-old star - whose last LP was 2015’s ‘Rebel Heart’ - was spotted leaving the recording space in the British Capital in January, and she also posted a photograph of herself singing into a microphone, sharing how thrilled she was to be back at work.

She wrote across the photo posted on her Instagram: ‘’Feels so good ... To be working on new music again! (sic)’’

In December, the megastar teased that she was to embark on a tour this year.

Whilst, the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker has been living in Lisbon, Portugal after her son David, 12, joined football team Benfica FC’s youth academy, she said she was eager to get working on the production for a new run of dates for next year. The ‘Hung Up’ singer was on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ where she took part in a game of Sketching With The Stars, alongside her friend Anderson Cooper who asked her about her touring future.

On when she plans on hitting the road again, Madonna told Anderson: ‘’Soon. I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018 ... I’m coming back, baby. I’m coming for you!’’

Madonna’s last extensive run was her 2016 ‘Rebel Heart World Tour’.