ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik on Friday visited the grave of martyred Col Sohail Abid and laid a floral wreath and offered prayers.

Col Abid had embraced martyrdom in an intelligence operation in the Kili Almas area of Quetta on Thursday and was buried in his native village Bobari.

Later, Senator Malik visited his family and expressed his condolence with them and prayed for the departed soul.

He met with Col Abid’s father and son and told them that the whole nation was proud of the army officer’s sacrifice.

He said that the enemies of Pakistan cannot deter the highest courage of brave soldiers in their fight against terrorism and defeat was the fate of enemies of Pakistan.

Senator Malik said the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Military Intelligence’s role and sacrifices in the war against terrorism was exemplary as they had always defeated the enemies of Pakistan. He said that the whole nation was proud of the armed forces’ sacrifices for a peaceful, happy and prosperous Pakistan.

He asked the nation and particularly the political leadership to get united against the enemies of Pakistan, forgetting the differences and stand firmly by the Pakistan army in the war against the enemies of Pakistan.

The father of the martyred colonel desired that the name of his village Bobari and the Angori road may be named as “Shaheed Colonel Sohail Abid.”

Senator Malik assured the deceased family that as Chairman Senate Standing Committee of Interior, he will move a resolution in the Senate to name the village and road after the late colonel.