rawalpindi - A man threw acid at a teen student and injured him critically at Ranyal, within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, informed sources on Friday.

The boy, identified as Sami Ullah, sustained critical burn injuries on the face and eye and was rushed to Burn Centre of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment. The attacker named Ali Javed managed to escape the crime scene, sources said.

According to sources, Ali Javed became infuriated with Sami Ullah when the latter refused to continue friendship with him as it was hampering his studies. To avenge Sami, Ali doused Sami in acid the very next day. The culprit fled the scene while Rescue 1122 moved the injured teen to the hospiatl.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni Sheikh Qasim, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of the incident. He said that police has registered a case against accused and begun investigation him.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested by Pirwadhai police for their involvement in carrying out an acid attack on a citizen at his house located in Zahoorabad.

The arrested accuseds were identified as Khurram and Mubashir. However, police are looking for a third accused named Anwar also involved in the acid throwing incident, sources added.

Police confirmed detention of two attackers. The acid attack victim identified as Nasir Mehmood, is battling for life in burn unit of Holy Family Hospital.

According to sources, a female citizen named Shaheen Akhter lodged a complaint with Police Station Pirwadhai stating that she and her husband Nasir Ali were present at their house at Mohala Zahoorabad on 9/5/2018 when somebody knocked the door of their house. When her husband opened the door, his cousin Khurram threw acid on him injuring him critically. She said that Khurram was accompanied by two other men Mubashir and Anwar and the troika managed to flee the crime scene.

Police registered a case and began investigation. Sources claimed the attackers belonged to an influential family and had bribed the police to give them a safe passage.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pirwadhai Mustafa Kamal Niazi, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of two culprits. He said the third accused is still at large while police are making efforts to arrest him. He said the reason behind attack is honour-related as the detainees claimed that Nasir had bad intentions for their sister. He said police would produce the accused before court of law to obtain physical remand for further investigation. He denied the bribe allegations and assured that police would solve the case on merit.