Share:

LOS ANGELES-Once famous as a powerhouse of Soviet films, the Black Sea country of Georgia is working hard to promote itself in the lucrative world of international film locations. Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil) by Eva Husson, a French drama about female fighters in Kurdistan, is in competition at the 2018 Cannes Festival and is helping elevate Georgia’s reputation as an up-and-coming film destination. The Black Sea country, famed for its mountains and beaches, has been actively courting foreign film makers to use Georgia as a backdrop in movies and commercials. Girls of the Sun may be the highest profile film made in Georgia to date. Other prominent filmmakers have also been attracted by exotic locales in the country, as well as the government’s incentives.

While the country still lags behind Croatia and other Eastern European film locations, its proximity to major EU cities, comparatively low prices, and bounty of filming locations are drawing directors from around the world.

For instance, Michel Hazanavicius, director of the Oscar-winning The Artist, opted to film in Georgia when shooting The Search in 2014.

In addition to Western film makers, several Bollywood films and music videos have been shot in Georgia in recent years. Prominent Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf shot an entire feature film in Georgia in 2014.

One of the most recent films to have been shot there is How to Sell a War, starring Katherine Parkinson and Lily Newmark.

Directed by Rudolph Herzog, it’s a comedy about fake news, where a PR consultant (Parkinson) has to invent a war so that a global charity concert can go ahead.

Filming for the Irish-Georgian co-production has been taking place in Georgia in April and May.

How to Sell a War producer Sam Taylor, who has now worked on four films partly or completely filmed in Georgia, says that, initially, filming in Georgia was a pragmatic move.

“When I first came to shoot here in 2015 the decision was purely hard-nosed. It is cost effective, a safe country and production values are high. Anyone looking to film a multi-location story - or a costume drama - will be offered a vast array of locations within a short travelling distance from Tbilisi.”

The sheer variety of backdrops - from snow-capped mountains and black sandy beaches to Soviet-era brutalist architecture and ancient ruins - are one of Georgia’s biggest selling points, in addition to tax breaks and low prices.

Sam Taylor notes that Georgia offers filmmakers a lot more than just low prices and picturesque locations.

“Perhaps the reason we love working here is that unlike many film-making industries in other parts of the world, around 50% of the film directors in Georgia are women,” she says.

“If you compare this to the UK, or German or the USA (approximately 4% of directors are women), you can see that Georgia is far advanced in terms of gender equality.”

Taylor says, however, that some challenges still exist. For instance, the Georgian film industry still lacks some of the skill sets that are commonly used in Europe and elsewhere.

“A script supervisor is virtually unknown on a native Georgian set - and the skill base in certain departments needs attention - but it’s an exciting time for Georgian film-makers and that transmits to the crew we bring in from abroad. They love the energy and enthusiasm, we end up forcing them to go home.”

CM

LOS ANGELES

Michael Jackson is to be honoured by the city of Detroit by having a street named after him.

The late singer and his brothers became synonymous with the Motor City in 1969 when they were signed as The Jackson 5 to Berry Gordy’s Motown label, which was based in Detroit, which was the start of Michael’s ascension to become the King of Pop.

Now - nine years after his death at the age of 50 - a section of Randolph in downtown Detroit will be renamed Michael Jackson Avenue at a June 15 ceremony. The announcement comes ahead of next month’s Detroit Music Weekend at which of four of Michael’s brothers - Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon - are scheduled to perform during the festival.

The ‘ABC’ hitmakers will also receive a key to the city.

Although Michael is no longer with us in the future his fans could get the chance to see him perform again with The Jackson as a hologram.

Tito, 64, has revealed that he and his siblings have been offered the chance to have the ‘Thriller’ hitmaker turned into a virtual projection for a tour.He previously said: ‘’We’ve thrown the hologram idea around and we’ve considered it. We’ve been offered a hologram of MJ to have with us so there’s a really great possibility of us featuring that.’’

Michael posthumously performed at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards via similar hologram technology singing ‘Slave to the Rhythm’.

And there is already a hologram of the star used in the ‘Michael Jackson ONE’ tribute show in Las Vegas.

If the tour goes ahead, The Jacksons - as they are known now - would follow in the footsteps of the late Roy Orbison, who was recently back on the road in hologram form.

The ‘I Want You Back’ hitmakers started out as a three-piece in 1964 with Tito, Jackie and Jermaine.

They were soon joined by younger siblings Marlon and Michael and became The Jackson 5.

Michael was just five when he became part of the group, and at the age of 13 he launched a solo career in 1971.

When the group left Motown Records for Epic Records in 1975, Randy Jackson became a member of the band replacing Jermaine, who decided to stay with Motown, however he quit in 1990.