BRUSSELS:- A two-year-old girl of Kurdish origin who died after police gave chase to a van carrying illegal migrants in southern Belgium succumbed to a bullet wound, prosecutors said Friday. The police had opened fire to stop the van after a highway chase between Namur and Maisières, a suburb of the city of Mons. The child, who was on board, died in the ambulance on her way to hospital. "The autopsy determined that the cause of death was a bullet that entered the cheek," prosecutor Frederic Bariseau in Mons told AFP on Friday. "I want to be careful that the bullet could be of police origin. –AFP

We have to assess the evidence," he added.

Police have opened an internal investigation to determine the circumstances of the girl's death, Bariseau said.