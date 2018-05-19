Share:

PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has authorised several inquiries against the officials of government departments including Regional Tax Office Peshawar, PEDO, Mineral Department Karak, and Education Department Peshawar for corruption and misuse of authority.

The Regional Board Meeting was chaired by NAB KP Director General Farmanullah Khan in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers, and other concerned officers.

The board authorised inquiry against PEDO officials and others regarding corruption and misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have entered into an agreement with a joint venture in gross violation of laws. The said firms were not registered with PEC and did not have the required technical experience to undertake the project.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of Mineral Department, Karak and others regarding illegal mining. The subjects are alleged to have facilitated illegal mining in Umar Din Kalay which was auctioned at Rs15.2 million but the lease holder did not deposit any installment while illegal mining was carried out.

The board authorised inquiry against officials of Education Department Peshawar and others regarding misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have secured land for school in Hazar Khwani Peshawar on the promise to give jobs to land owners in gross violation of laws. The said issue was referred to NAB KP by Peshawar High Court.

The board upgraded inquiry into investigation against officials of Regional Tax Office Peshawar and others regarding misappropriation of taxes. During the inquiry it was revealed that officials of RTO Peshawar in connivance with others incurred loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer through fake, fabricated and bogus bank receipts against each tax payment.

Besides these, the board approved filling of reference against Muhammad Miraj, Sub-inspector Excise & Taxation Department Peshawar regarding accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

Another reference was approved against Akbar Khan and others regarding cheating public at large and embezzlement of public money worth millions of rupees.