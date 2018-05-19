Share:

NBP, others set up medical camps

KARACHI (PR): National Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with Serving Hands International and Pakistan Human Rights for Peace and Justice, Tando Adam, recently set up medical camps at Goth Photo-Bangoro and Rasheed Khyber Goth. NBP gives a priority to serving the needy people living in different areas in the country. President NBP Saeed Ahmad has given special instructions to NBP to promote the corporate social responsibility role of the bank and support the deserving people especially in the less-developed areas. Chairman of Serving Hands International Dr Sikandar Ali Shaikh and Executive Director Khurshid Ali Shaikh said that an RO plant will also be installed in Goth Photo Bungoro at a cost of 5 million rupees. They said that a solar system and other social welfare projects would also be implemented in the area to provide maximum facilities to the people.

About 850 patients of the area were facilitated with their free of cost different medical tests on the spot while medicines worth more than one million rupees were also given to the patients.

DUHC VC distributes laptops among students

KARACHI (PR): Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy has said that computer learning proves to be really beneficial in the acquisition of higher education. Without making use of the latest and advanced technology, one could not head towards a successful career.

He was talking to the MPhil and PhD students as the chief guest at the distribution ceremony of laptops to 80 postgraduates, under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. The pro vice chancellor of DUHC Prof Dr Mohammad Masroor, Prof Dr Zarnaz Wahid, the super focal person of the laptop scheme, Prof Dr. Mukarram Ali and others joined the gathering at Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Hall, DUH Sciences Ojha Campus.

Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy said that this is the fourth phase of the laptop scheme. The chief guest awarded the laptops to the selected candidates one of whom was a special student who was unable to receive the laptop at the stage. Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy presented the laptop to the student at her seat himself.

JW Forland to launch its brands in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): CPEC is transforming Pakistan’s auto parts industry and will bring a lot of opportunities for the auto sector. This in turn will benefit the transport warehouses and freight forwarding services by further expanding the auto and logistics sector. Utilising the emerging opportunities in local auto sector, JW Forland has decided to invest at large scale and is concentrating on collaboration to meet the augmenting demand of four-wheel vehicles in the country. Following the long term vision, JW Forland, one of the largest automobile Chinese companies in the world, is all set to launch its brands in Pakistan with the aim of achieving top slot position in commercial auto vehicles category. Initially, JW Forland has introduced limited editions vehicles in Pakistan that include Bravo (Cargo Truck) and Alpha (Dump Truck) while other commercial vehicles are expected to be launched in June this year.

Pepsi Battle of Bands launches albums of finalists

KARACHI (PR): Pepsi has launched the first-ever albums of Battle of the Bands 2017 winner and runner up bands -- Kashmir-the band and Badnaam.

The powerhouse albums launch happened at a Meet and Greet session held by PepsiCo.

This event fulfills another promise made by Pepsi to the music lovers of Pakistan at the time of Pepsi Battle of the Bands 2017. After two months and eight weekly episodes on television and social media, Pepsi Battle of the Bands ended with the trophy going to Kashmir the band, while the Sufi-rock band Badnaam was declared runners-up, in the final conclusion of the show on the basis of public votes.

Marketing manager of Pepsi Co Muneeza Anwar said: “Pepsi has always taken great pride in showcasing musical talent in Pakistan and Pepsi Battle of the Bands is our opportunity to do it with aplomb! Both the finalists did a fantastic job and we are very proud to be launching their albums.”