LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked Palestine Solidarity Day at the courtyard of Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Friday.

Vice Chairman NPT and activist of Pakistan Movement Professor Dr. Rafique Ahmed and former Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court as well as Chairman Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed led the procession. Secretary General NPT Shahid Rasheed, renowned journalist Jamil Athar, leading lawyer Ahmar Bilal Soofi and other notables participated in the procession besides a good number of citizens and members of NPT.

The participants were holding placards highlighting the Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rafique Ahmed vowed to continue with support and complete solidarity of Palestinians. He said the Israeli army has violated human rights and NPT condemns its atrocities against Palestinians.

Chief Justice (Retd) Mahboob Ahmed said the Israeli army has inflicted atrocity and barbarism against Palestinians and the hands of international community are full of the blood of Palestinians for not stopping the horrific acts of Israeli forces. He urged the Islamic world to play its role. NPT organized this procession in collaboration with Pakistan Movement Workers Trust.

It may be noted that the situation in Gaza are very crucial after relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Israeli army has martyred over 50 besides injuring over 2700 Palestinians. The government of Pakistan has announced Palestine Solidarity Day to express unity and solidarity with Palestinians.