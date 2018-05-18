Share:

OKARA/KAMALIA-Unscheduled electricity loadshedding up to 12 hours a day has been going on even in Ramazan, local people regretted.

The loadshedding has created tense circumstances in the DHQ Hospital where the generators are not working properly and the patients and their relatives have been left in the lurch. The patients instead of making recovery go unnerved. The city domesticity is also badly affected as the domestic chores are lying un-disposed of. The trade and business in the market places remains thin and the traders have to remain sitting in their shops vainly.

The fast observers are also under tension of summer heat. The supply of electricity is cut down even during Taraveeh prayer. The citizens especially traders and small machine runners demanded the authorities set the electricity affairs normal at least during the sacred month.

Loadshedding of electricity and gas is also being conducted in some areas of the city even in this summer due to apathy of the public representatives, stated leader Awaam League Ashifa Riaz Fatyana.

She was addressing a press meet here the other day. She added that the elected representatives have not paid attention to the public issues. "People have been pushed deeper into the quagmire of problems. The main problems of citizens are not being solved. All development projects are incomplete and even those which have been completed are in a shambles due to the substandard material," she said. She vowed that in the coming elections, Riaz Fatyana group will succeed on provincial and national assembly seats and will repeat the history of Kamalia with a clean sweep.

COP DEAD IN ACCIDENT: A policeman on bike was crushed to death by a truck. Constable Mazhar Fareed of village Bonga Awan was posted at B Division police station. After Sehri at home, he was coming to the station by a motorcycle. When he reached near Choraste villalge 38/D in front Technical College Depalpur, a speeding pick-up (No LES-8373) hit and ran over him. The constable died on the spot. The vehicle driver escaped leaving the pick-up behind. The city Depalpur police had registered a case.