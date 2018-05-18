Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Pakistan Rangers Academy held a medical camp at a village Kalu of Phalia where over 1,000 villagers were provided with healthcare.

Doctors attended the patients and after their examination gave them medicines. Most of the patients reporting at medical camp were suffering from eye diseases, hepatitis and sugar. Commandant Rangers Academy Col Asghar Khan Niazi took a round of the camp and met with the patients. He distributed gifts to the children present in the camp.

Speaking to the patients, he said the medical camp was set up on the orders of Director General Rangers Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat to provide medical treatment at the doorstep of suffering humanity.

Besides defending homeland borders, the rangers' personnel through such medical camps are exhibiting their love for their countrymen. People of the area while talking to media said that they were thankful to the Rangers for providing medical treatment free of cost in the far flung areas. RETIREES BIDDEN FAREWELL: Police arranged a party to bid farewell to the retiring officers at Police Conference Hall in DPO office.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Faisal Mukhtar paid tributes to the outgoing officers after completing their service. He said those officers were honest and competent and their meritorious service would always be remembered.

He said completing service and retiring honorably from active service was itself a big achievement. He hoped these officers will exhibit the same sense of duty and discipline in their life and join their country fellows to make contribution to the progress of the country.

Before concluding the event, he distributed police shields as souvenirs to the retiring officers.