Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is seriously concerned about the inauguration of Kishenganga hydroelectric project by India, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The foreign ministry statement said: “Pakistan believes that the inauguration of the project without the resolution of the dispute is tantamount to violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.”

It said: “Despite several rounds of bilateral negotiations as well mediations under the auspices of the World Bank, India continued with the construction of the project. This intransigence on part of India clearly threatens the sanctity of the Treaty.”

It said: “Pakistan reiterates that as the custodian of the Treaty, World Bank must urge India to address to Pakistan’s reservations on Kishenganga Hydroelectric Project.”