KARACHI:- Pakistan are wary about M Aamir’s fitness issues after the left-arm pacer went off injured in the only Test against Ireland in Dublin. The selection committee is not keen to risk the fast-bowler in case he is not fully fit and is consequently pondering over options to replace him if required. Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood and Mir Hamza are amongst the top contenders to replace Aamir. Riaz, who recently underwent a nose surgery, has resumed training at the National Academy as he looks to regain full form and fitness.–Agencies