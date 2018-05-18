Share:

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) seems to be in hot waters since the statement issued by ousted Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif. There is absolutely no doubt about the growing differences within the party members and the incident alone has managed to create factions. Lawmakers who were already looking for a way out of the party have been provided the perfect opportunity to do so, while others who were hoping to fight in the elections with the same ticket are also being forced to reconsider their decision. This mentality is being reflected after many PMLN lawmakers, including Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sahibzada Mohammad Nazir Sultan, decided to defect to the party's biggest opposition this election; Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

This is going to be a huge test for PMLN; a party which is fighting to remain relevant in the political circle of Pakistan. The blow will definitely make PMLN reconsider its strategy because many have left the party either in support of a separate province of South Punjab by accusing the party of ignoring the development of the area and many have left it after the recent statements. These were the vote banks of PMLN and these votes can certainly make a difference. However we cannot ignore the fact that despite these developments, voters loyal to the PMLN have stuck by the party and still come out in huge numbers to support their manifesto.

At the same time, it is very common before the elections to witness such massive swapping of lawmakers. Many come and go in the process, but that does not affect the planning of the parties. PMLN is a seasoned political party which has witnessed members leaving before the elections. This means that they might just be able to control the situation, however, this time around the tension is increasing by the day. The accusations against former PM can either make or break their party. The divide between the party is also very evident, where one group is interested in running in the elections; whereas the other group does not seem to want to contest without the former premiere. This route taken by the party will decide their fate in Pakistani politics.