LAHORE - A video of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur lashing out at girl students has invited widespread anger and criticism on social media.

Gandapur, an ex-serviceman and political face of Dr Tahirul Qadri’s religious institution, could be heard shouting ‘shut up’ to scared students lining up in front of him in a hostel of Lahore Minhajul Quran University (MQU) – a university being run by PAT sister organisation Minhaj International.

The campus provides hostel facility to hundreds of girls students who are known for providing strength to PAT politics. Minhaj charges monthly dues for food and accommodation from the students who mainly belong to the middle and lower middle classes.

The media Friday aired the video, posted on social media reportedly by one of the girls bearing brunt of Gandapur in wee hours.

According to insiders, the girls had lodged a protest early morning against the hostel administration for not making arrangements for Sehr.

Gandapur turned up to the protest scene and started scolding the students. The up to two-minute clip showed the scared students attempting to get their issue raised with furious Gandapur but to no avail.

“You aren’t aware of the other side of mine. You know what will happen to you in private hostels if we close the doors of this facility on you. This is the manner you learnt from your parents? I’m of your grandpa’s age and you have only seen my polite side,” he yelled.

This is the second controversial video of PAT secretary general following his rant with PTI Leader Naeemul Haq in front of Supreme Court in Islamabad. Both politicians were recorded abusing and threatening each other in November, 2016.

Civil society, lawyers and senior journalists took to the social media to condemn the video.

Known television anchor Syed Talat Hussain tweeted the video with remarks: “One of the ardent makers of Naya Pakistan, Dharna veteran, Khuram Nawaz Gandapur of PAT abusing students.”

PAT spokesman Noorullah Siddiqui, in a statement, claimed the incident had nothing to do with Minaj University but it happened in a separate hostel which ran under administration of Khurram Gandapur. Another leader of the party seeking anonymity said the incident occurred in Minhaj University hostel but claimed the girls were not holding agitation instead they were warned by Gandapur on leaving hostel without permission. He said students were advised not to leave the hostel after 6pm but they went outside for Iftar (the meal consumed to break the fasting) without permission which was unacceptable to administration.

It is not so far clear whether or not the university or hostel administration has taken “some disciplinary action” against the students for “violating the hostel rules”.